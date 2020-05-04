Co. Says Travelers Owes $2M For Air Force Facility Delays

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- An engineering subcontractor has accused Travelers of owing nearly $2 million to cover losses caused by delays on a construction project at an Air Force base in Nebraska, saying in a lawsuit that the insurer promised to protect all parties. Facility Engineering Services Corp., which entered into an agreement to provide automation work for a construction company that had been contracted by the federal government, told a Nebraska federal court Friday that Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America is liable for losses it incurred as a result of delays allegedly caused by the construction company's purported failures in coordination, scheduling...

