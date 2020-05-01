Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aaron's $2.2M Deal In TCPA Suit Gets Initial OK

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Friday gave the initial go-ahead for a nearly $2.2 million proposed class action settlement between rent-to-own retailer Aaron's Inc. and consumers who allege the company phoned them using an automatic dialer without their consent, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

U.S. District Judge Jean-Paul Boulee issued preliminary approval, which settlement class representatives sought on Wednesday, finding the relief laid out in the agreement with the furniture and electronics dealer is fair and in the best interest of the class. 

"In particular, this case presents numerous risks on liability, including the Eleventh Circuit's recent opinion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!