Aaron's $2.2M Deal In TCPA Suit Gets Initial OK

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Friday gave the initial go-ahead for a nearly $2.2 million proposed class action settlement between rent-to-own retailer Aaron's Inc. and consumers who allege the company phoned them using an automatic dialer without their consent, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. U.S. District Judge Jean-Paul Boulee issued preliminary approval, which settlement class representatives sought on Wednesday, finding the relief laid out in the agreement with the furniture and electronics dealer is fair and in the best interest of the class. "In particular, this case presents numerous risks on liability, including the Eleventh Circuit's recent opinion...

