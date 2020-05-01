Texas Court OKs Doc's Trial Win In Patient's Spine Injury Suit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has upheld a defense verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of causing a spinal surgery patient to suffer severe injuries due to his failure to consult with the patient's neurosurgeon after complications arose following the surgery, saying the verdict was supported by the evidence. An Eighth Court of Appeals panel on Thursday affirmed an El Paso County jury's decision to clear Dr. Cesar Vivanco in a suit accusing the internal medicine physician of providing negligent care to patient Charles Collins, which caused Collins to suffer spinal compression that resulted in quadriparesis, or weakness in all four...

