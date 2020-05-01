Wells Fargo Dismissal Bid Blasts 'Revisionist' Borrowers

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA on Thursday sought to bolster a request to end a federal lawsuit in Washington state, telling a judge its consumers had failed to shore up the breach of contract, breach of good faith and defamation claims in their proposed class action accusing the bank of wrongfully denying mortgage modifications to nearly 900 homeowners. The bank's latest attempt to pare down the allegations in the matter characterized plaintiffs Monty and Michelle Coordes' opposition to the bank's dismissal bid as confirmation that the dismissal requests were sound. "Indeed, in resisting dismissal, plaintiffs resort to misstatements of the law, cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS