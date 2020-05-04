Trucker Should Have Caught Underpayment, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit quoted a Russian proverb popularized by President Ronald Reagan Friday when it barred a truck driver's lawsuit against a transport company because he failed to contest his pay within the 30 days required under their agreement. The three-judge appellate panel said Michael Stampley failed to "trust and verify" provisions of his contract with Altom Transport Inc. and that he was required to bring any dispute over his compensation — 70% of the gross revenue the company collected for each load he hauled — within 30 days. Stampley's contention that that time limit should not apply because documents sent...

