Ex-Broker Accused Of Sports Crypto Scam Eyes Guilty Plea

Law360, New York (May 1, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A suspended securities broker charged with scamming investors by claiming his United Nations-affiliated sports company needed backing to launch a digital currency is considering a guilty plea, his lawyer told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday. Counsel for defendant Asa Saint Clair told U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel that the defense needs more time to sit down to discuss the possible disposition of a criminal wire fraud charge. Defense counsel John Buza won leave from the judge to hold off on filing defense motions until at least mid-July. Buza said he hasn't been able to meet in person with Saint Clair,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS