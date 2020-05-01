3rd Circ. Nixes Consumers' Fees Bid In Owens Corning Suit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday said consumers weren't entitled to attorney fees for scoring a circuit opinion that nixed a bankruptcy bar on class claims against Owens Corning over allegedly defective roofing shingles, with judges finding that the consumers were overselling the impact of that earlier ruling. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld a Pennsylvania federal court decision last year in a settled class action that denied the plaintiffs' fees bid for securing the Third Circuit's 2012 opinion in Wright v. Owens Corning, which revived claims related to shingles installed before the company received confirmation of its Chapter 11...

