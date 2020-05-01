Feds Urge No New Trial For Ex-Atty Convicted Of $32M Fraud

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors urged an El Paso district judge on Friday not to grant a new trial to a lawyer convicted of defrauding a Mexico state-owned utility in a $32 million scheme, saying his claims of new evidence should be ignored. Prosecutors said Marco Antonio Delgado should be denied a new trial based on his claims of newly discovered evidence in his case, which centered on allegations that he diverted $32 million intended to pay for the manufacture of energy generators. Delgado was convicted in September 2016 of wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors said that during Delgado's time as a corporate lawyer for...

