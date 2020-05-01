Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Urge No New Trial For Ex-Atty Convicted Of $32M Fraud

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors urged an El Paso district judge on Friday not to grant a new trial to a lawyer convicted of defrauding a Mexico state-owned utility in a $32 million scheme, saying his claims of new evidence should be ignored.

Prosecutors said Marco Antonio Delgado should be denied a new trial based on his claims of newly discovered evidence in his case, which centered on allegations that he diverted $32 million intended to pay for the manufacture of energy generators.

Delgado was convicted in September 2016 of wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors said that during Delgado's time as a corporate lawyer for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!