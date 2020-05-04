Justices' TCPA Take Won't Affect Charter Suit, Consumer Says

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A consumer suing Charter Communications for allegedly making illegal debt-collection robocalls fired back at Charter's request to pause her proposed class action pending a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a separate case, telling a Connecticut federal court the justices' ruling would have no impact on her suit. Missouri consumer Kelly Carlier urged the district court Friday to move forward with proceedings because her suit does not concern the 2015 exemption in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which is at the center of the Supreme Court case, William P. Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants. Carlier sued the telecom in February for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS