Ex-Blue Bell Prez Charged As Co. Settles Listeria Case

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries has agreed to plead guilty to charges it shipped products linked to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak, while the company's former president faces seven felony charges related to the incident, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. In the plea agreement filed in federal court in Austin, Texas, Blue Bell agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products and pay a criminal fine and forfeiture amount totaling $17.25 million, the DOJ said. The Texas ice cream maker also agreed to pay $2.1 million to resolve civil False Claim Act allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS