DOJ Clears Co-Op's $433M Buy From Bankrupt Dean Foods

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced a deal that will allow cooperative Dairy Farmers of America to move ahead with its $433 million purchase of assets from bankrupt milk producer Dean Foods, after the co-op agreed to shed several plants. The DOJ said in a statement Friday that it conducted its investigation of the purchase against the backdrop of a dairy industry facing "unprecedented challenges," with the country's two largest milk producers recently hitting bankruptcy. Dean Foods filed for Chapter 11 in November, followed by Borden Dairy Co. in January. DFA won an auction in March and agreed to...

