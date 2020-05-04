1st Circ. Frees Puerto Rican Agency From $150M Fees Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit freed the Puerto Rico Ports Authority from importers' accusations that it illegally collected over $150 million in security fees from shippers, saying in a precedential decision that the agency only forced freighters to pay the fees. A three-judge panel held Friday that the shipping companies lacked standing to pursue claims the PRPA's security fees violated the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, as the freight carriers they hired to import goods into Puerto Rico were the ones paying, and then passing along the charge, to the shippers. The ports agency didn't charge the fees to the importers; instead, the importers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS