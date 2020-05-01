US Women's Soccer Blocked From Pursuing Equal Pay Claims

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Female players who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation can't go ahead with pay discrimination claims against the athletic organization because the women actually made more than their male counterparts, a California federal judge ruled Friday. The ruling by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner nixed much of the suit by the U.S. Women's National Team, although he kept alive discrimination claims rooted in alleged disparities between the men's and women's teams in terms of travel conditions and support services. Judge Klausner said the pay disparity claims under the Equal Pay Act couldn't stand because during the relevant time period, the women...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS