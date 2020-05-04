U. Of Mich. Says Sex Abuse Suit Is Decades Late

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The University of Michigan is seeking dismissal of a former student's lawsuit claiming an athletic doctor sexually abused him, arguing the claims are decades late and should be resolved through settlement negotiations underway with scores of other accusers. The university acknowledged hundreds of credible abuse claims against the late Dr. Robert Anderson in Michigan federal court Friday, saying it plans to compensate victims upon completion of an outside investigation by WilmerHale. The single unnamed plaintiff in the case is welcome to seek justice through that process but can't pursue stale claims in court, the university said. "The university condemns Anderson's misconduct,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS