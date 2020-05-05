Maximize Chances Of Insurance Coverage For COVID-19

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Retail & E-Commerce newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Creighton Page

Property/business interruption insurance;





General liability policies (e.g., for third-party claims by nonemployees who become infected);





Director and officer policies (e.g., if shareholders are aggrieved and allege a failure to act); or





Errors and omission policies.





Notifying the insurer early;





Tracking expenses carefully;





Taking prudent steps to mitigate the loss; and





For property insurance, carefully adhering to policy provisions regarding when and how to document the proof of loss.

Business income[4] and extra expense;[5]

Contingent business income;[6]

Civil authority or prohibition of access;[7] or

Cleanup or removal costs.[8]

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.