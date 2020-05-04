Alcatel-Lucent Aims To Revive Farmland Assessment Appeal

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Alcatel-Lucent USA should be allowed to seek a farmland assessment on a wooded portion of its North American headquarters in New Jersey despite not responding to a municipal tax assessor's records request, the company told a state appellate court Monday. Alcatel should not be barred from appealing the denial of a farmland assessment in 2015 due to the telecommunications giant's failure to respond to the Berkeley Heights tax assessor's request for the property's income and expense data, because the property doesn't produce income, Alcatel attorney Rudy Randazzo told a three-judge panel. Alcatel-Lucent argued that the assessor's records request, known as a...

