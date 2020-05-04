Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Not On Hook For NJ Site Cleanup Costs, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government is not responsible for cleanup costs at the New Jersey site of a former chromium chemicals facility where it exerted influence during both world wars, as it didn't control pollution-related activities there, the Third Circuit ruled Monday, declining to revive a suit from PPG Industries Inc.

In a precedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld U.S. District Judge John Michael Vasquez's 2018 decision that the government is not subject to "operator liability" under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act in connection with its wartime oversight of Natural Products Refining Corp.'s operations at the Jersey City plant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!