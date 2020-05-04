Feds Not On Hook For NJ Site Cleanup Costs, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government is not responsible for cleanup costs at the New Jersey site of a former chromium chemicals facility where it exerted influence during both world wars, as it didn't control pollution-related activities there, the Third Circuit ruled Monday, declining to revive a suit from PPG Industries Inc. In a precedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld U.S. District Judge John Michael Vasquez's 2018 decision that the government is not subject to "operator liability" under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act in connection with its wartime oversight of Natural Products Refining Corp.'s operations at the Jersey City plant....

