Attys Seek $20M In Fees After $79M Wells Fargo ERISA Deal

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who recently inked a $79 million deal to settle an ERISA class action over Wells Fargo's deferred compensation payment practices have asked a South Carolina federal judge to award them 25% of the settlement, or $19.75 million, for their work on the case. The attorneys, from the firms Motley Rice LLC, Ajamie LLP and Izard Kindall & Raabe LLP, told U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. on Friday that their settlement likely constitutes the largest recovery in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act case involving a deferred compensation plan allegedly misclassified as a "top hat" plan for executives....

