Insurer Must Cover Fujitec In Elevator Injury Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT) -- An Ohio magistrate judge has ordered AXIS Surplus Insurance Co. to cover a suit alleging that an elevator maintained by Fujitec America Inc. fell 30 stories and injured its passenger, ruling that Travelers Property Casualty Co. only had to cover up to $2 million in the suit, with AXIS taking over as excess coverage. The suit turned on whether Fujitec's work on the elevator had been considered "completed" under its Travelers policy, in which case the coverage limit was $2 million, or if it was considered incomplete, in which case Travelers would cover up to $15 million. In an order filed...

