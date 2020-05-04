Preston Hollow Seeks $100M In Del. For Nuveen Defamation

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Municipal bond venture Preston Hollow Capital is seeking more than $100 million in direct damages from financial industry giant Nuveen Inc., pointing to a recent, unequivocal Delaware Chancery Court finding that Nuveen intentionally defamed the smaller competitor. The $100 million-plus figure — and a request for additional punitive damages — appeared in a Delaware Superior Court complaint amended late Friday in light of Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's finding on April 9 that officials in Nuveen's municipal finance section "used threats and lies" in a campaign to drive big bank broker-dealers away from Preston Hollow. Despite the finding of intentional interference, the vice...

