Firms Seek $3.1M Fee For SeaWorld 'Blackfish' Chancery Deal

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Three firms told the Delaware Chancery Court Friday they will seek $3.125 million in fees related to a $12.5 million deal to end a derivative suit filed five years ago against SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. over financial fallout from the controversial 2013 documentary "Blackfish." Rigrodsky & Long PA, The Rosen Law Firm PA and The Brown Law Firm PC assert in a brief filed with the court that their proposed settlement and requested $3.125 million award is fair and reasonable. "The proposed settlement represents an excellent result for SeaWorld," the filing said. "It is the product of plaintiff's vigorous prosecution of the...

