Roofing Co. Can't Dodge Consumer's Certification Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois consumer can advance proposed class claims that a roofing material manufacturer certifies contractors while deceptively hiding their financial relationship, but she can't attack its decision to call those contractors "dependable" and "professional," a federal judge said Monday. Consumer Sarah Mabry has pled enough to make GAF Materials Corp. face accusations that it unlawfully failed to tell her and the public that it requires "Master Elite" certified roofing contractors, such as Warner Roofing LLC, to buy most of their materials from the company, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said. "A typical homeowner in the market for roofing work likely would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS