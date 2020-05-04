Sullivan & Cromwell Presses Court To Ax Double-Dealing Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Cromwell pressed a New York court Monday to toss litigation accusing it of acting unethically in proceedings related to a $56.2 million arbitral award against Laos, saying its accuser has conceded that the firm's actions didn't lead to him losing his contingency fee. Attorney Andrew Delaney alleges that the firm improperly fought enforcement of the award, which was issued to his former clients by a tribunal led by then-Sullivan & Cromwell partner James Carter. Delaney, who's seeking $13 million in the litigation, claims that he's lost out on millions of dollars worth of fees after the award was set...

