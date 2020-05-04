Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Says FCC Statement Ends IPhone Radiation Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. is asking a California federal court to toss claims that some models of iPhone expose users to dangerous levels of radiation, saying now that the Federal Communications Commission has weighed in to say the iPhones comply with its regulations, the suit should be tossed.

In a motion filed Friday, Apple said the FCC's statement puts the suit by Andrew Cohen and others out of the court's jurisdiction, adding the court should also put a stay on discovery in light of that statement.

While the plaintiffs tried to "alarm" the court through third-party testing and a news article, the FCC's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!