Apple Says FCC Statement Ends IPhone Radiation Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. is asking a California federal court to toss claims that some models of iPhone expose users to dangerous levels of radiation, saying now that the Federal Communications Commission has weighed in to say the iPhones comply with its regulations, the suit should be tossed. In a motion filed Friday, Apple said the FCC's statement puts the suit by Andrew Cohen and others out of the court's jurisdiction, adding the court should also put a stay on discovery in light of that statement. While the plaintiffs tried to "alarm" the court through third-party testing and a news article, the FCC's...

