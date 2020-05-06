BakerHostetler Nabs Winston & Strawn Litigator In LA

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has hired a former Winston & Strawn LLP trial litigator in Los Angeles with more than 30 years of experience representing retailers, banks and other corporate clients in high-stakes litigation involving securities and consumer class actions. BakerHostetler announced on Monday that it hired David Aronoff as a partner in the firm's litigation practice group in Los Angeles. Aronoff said he's excited to join the group, particularly since it is involved in multiple high-profile matters, including the PG&E Corp.'s bankruptcy, litigation over the opioid crisis, and attempted recoveries from Bernie Madoff's defunct Ponzi scheme. "I plan to leverage the incredible mega-case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS