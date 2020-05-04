Live Nation, Consumers Tussle Over Related Cases

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Consumers suing Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit for monopolizing ticket sales told a California federal court on Sunday that the companies are trying to get the case moved to the wrong judge. Consumers filed a proposed class action last week and notified the court of two similar cases that had previously been dismissed but that they said are distinct from the current claims. Live Nation and Ticketmaster responded on Friday that one of those cases is not distinct and said the current suit should be related to a consumer case referred to as Dickey that U.S. District Judge George H....

