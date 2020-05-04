Justices Weigh 'Monopoly Power' In Booking.com TM Case

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday via historic livestream in a case over whether Booking.com can register its name as a trademark, wrangling with "monopoly power" and other tricky questions about when brand names are too generic for protection. In a hearing largely overshadowed by the court's first-ever use of a livestream and rare verbal statements from Justice Clarence Thomas, the justices had tough questions for attorneys representing both the travel site and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Law360 · USPTO v. Booking.com Oral arguments from the historic livestream of USPTO v. Booking.com. Click here for the written transcript....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS