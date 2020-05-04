Prevagen Buyer Class Decertified After False Ad Suit Mistrial

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Following a mistrial, a California federal judge Monday decertified a class of consumers accusing a biotechnology company of falsely representing that its Prevagen supplement improves memory, finding that the named plaintiff equivocated at trial when asked about claims that had been key to certification. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. found that Phillip Racies no longer satisfies the typicality or predominance requirements in his class action against Quincy Bioscience LLC after he admitted during cross-examination that he "couldn't honestly tell you at this point" if the bottle of Prevagen he bought said "Improves Memory" on the front. "The evidence at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS