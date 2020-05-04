Latham DQ'd From Protest Over $33B DOD Equipment Deal

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has disqualified Latham & Watkins LLP from representing protester Quantico Tactical at the urging of a company Quantico argued was wrongly allowed to compete for a disputed $33 billion U.S. Department of Defense equipment supply deal. Judge Eric G. Bruggink on Friday disqualified Latham from Quantico Tactical Inc.'s protest over a Defense Logistics Agency special equipment support contract, after an earlier bid by Atlantic Diving Supply Inc. to disqualify the law firm. Atlantic's disqualification motion was sealed as of Monday, as was an Apr. 29 hearing on that motion, but Judge Bruggink said briefly that he...

