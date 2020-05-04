Union Fund's Arbitrator Picks 'Better Suited' Than GE's

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge sided with the Boilermaker-Blacksmith National Pension Trust on Monday in a dispute about who will arbitrate the union pension fund's $205 million withdrawal liability lawsuit against General Electric, deeming the fund's candidates for arbitrator "better qualified" than those chosen by GE. U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren ruled that it seemed more likely that the fund's three proposed arbitrators would knowledgeably and fairly preside over the dispute than the three former federal judges suggested by GE, in part because the fund's candidates specialize in handling withdrawal liability matters. "The parties' interests would be better served by having...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS