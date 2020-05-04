$33K Deal The Last Dance For NJ Club In Text Message Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A dance club in a New Jersey shore town must pay more than $33,000 to a patron who filed a lawsuit claiming he received unwanted marketing text messages that violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to a final order filed Monday. U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson's order finalizes a January settlement resolving Mario Rivero's claims that he never consented to getting unsolicited texts from D'Jais LLC. The unwelcome marketing method hiked up Rivero's cellphone bills and invaded his privacy, the suit alleged. The $33,270 judgment reflects interest and attorney fees of $3,120, according to the order. In his August 2018...

