Promoters Must Face Pa. Fraud Suit Over Phantom Concerts

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday refused to toss a lawsuit against a group of concert promoters accused of selling a western Pennsylvania ballpark on a pair of bogus performances involving Wiz Khalifa, Lil Uzi Vert and Skrillex, agreeing with a federal magistrate that all but one of the venue's claims were sufficiently pled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy had said Washington County Family Entertainment LLC, which operates the Washington Wild Things minor league baseball park, had shown enough similarity between their claims against the promoters and a separate lawsuit against one of the alleged co-conspirators, Derrick Robinson, claiming he made...

