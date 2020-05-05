Google, YouTube Must Face Video Streaming Patent Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has refused to let Google and YouTube off the hook in a patent lawsuit over video-sharing technology, rejecting their arguments that the patent owner is barred from asserting a patent that is related to one already invalidated in an earlier dispute. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright denied Google's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by VideoShare LLC, which claimed that its YouTube video platform infringed a patent relating to a way for sharing video with advertisements. Google had argued that the case should be "immediately dismissed" because VideoShare already sued the same...

