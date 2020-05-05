GreatBanc Accused Of Violating ERISA In Hostile Takeover Bid

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- GreatBanc used its position as trustee of Ferrell Companies' employee stock ownership plan as a "conduit for predatory actors" to take advantage of the propane supplier's precarious financial position in order to seize control of the company, according to a new lawsuit. Ferrell Companies Inc. said in its complaint filed in Kansas federal court on Monday that GreatBanc Trust Co. violated its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by attempting to facilitate a hostile takeover of Kansas-based Ferrell to avoid liability for its role in a failed $820 million acquisition of an energy transportation company. The alleged scheme...

