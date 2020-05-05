Real Estate Rumors: Deutsche Bank, CareerBuilder, Advenir

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank AG has provided $174.3 million in financing to Delshah Capital for a Staten Island apartment complex, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan is for Park Hill, which has 1,112 apartments, and the financing is for three years at 2.6% above the the London Interbank Offered Rate, according to the report. CareerBuilder is hoping to sublease all 85,000 square feet of its headquarters in Chicago's Loop district, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The company is hoping to find a tenant for the space it currently leases at 200 N. LaSalle St. and has enlisted Jones Lang LaSalle Inc....

