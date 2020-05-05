NPS, Hines Investing $492M In $2.3B Manhattan Project

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- SL Green has sold a 49.5% stake in a New York Madison Avenue mixed-use development project to National Pension Service of Korea and Hines, and the buyers will commit at least $492.2 million to the project that's expected to cost a total of $2.3 billion, the companies said Tuesday. The deal is for a stake in One Madison Ave., and real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. and Hines Interests LP will co-develop the property, which is slated to have 1.4 million square feet of office and retail space. The property is located at the southeast corner of Madison Square...

