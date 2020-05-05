NJ Justices Say Hoboken Can't Block High-Rises Over Safety

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday handed another victory to a developer in its long-running feud with the city of Hoboken over plans for two high-rise residential buildings along the Hudson River, saying municipal officials can't disturb the project's final approval over public health and safety concerns. The Supreme Court upheld a state appellate decision last year that a provision of the state Municipal Land Use Law — which shields a project from zoning law changes for two years after final approval — barred two city ordinances that address public health and safety concerns from being retroactively applied and blocking...

