US, UK Launch Trade Talks Amid Global Uncertainty

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and United Kingdom began formal trade negotiations via teleconference Tuesday with the aim of reaching a "comprehensive" agreement that will jolt their respective economies in the face of a mounting global slowdown. In announcing the talks and a packed two-week negotiating session at the outset, U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss underscored the urgency of the effort in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the strain it is putting on the global economy. "The U.S. is our largest trading partner and increasing transatlantic trade can help our economies bounce back from the economic challenge posed by...

