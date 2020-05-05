Ill. Court Affirms Toss Of Walgreens Flash Drive Storage Row

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing Walgreens of misrepresenting the storage capacity of its Walgreens Infinitive USB flash drives was properly tossed by a lower court, an Illinois appellate court ruled Monday, saying the unit of measurement the pharmaceutical chain used is authorized by a federal regulatory agency. In an unpublished decision, the appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by named plaintiff Brian O'Keefe, who claimed Walgreens Boots Alliance violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act by misrepresenting the storage capacity of its USB flash drives in terms of "Gigabytes" represented as a power of 10...

