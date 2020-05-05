Cable Co. Can't Slip Former In-House Atty's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Hotwire Communications must face a former in-house attorney's suit claiming she was discriminated against because of her age and sex and then canned after complaining, as a Pennsylvania federal judge rebuffed the company's argument that it had women in high-ranking roles. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson on Tuesday denied the cable company's bid to dismiss former assistant general counsel Loretta Murphy's lawsuit claiming harassment, discrimination and retaliation under federal and Pennsylvania state law. Hotwire Communications had tried to argue that her sex bias claims can't move forward because various women hold high-ranking positions at the company, but the judge found...

