Hearing On Release Set For Ex-Exec Who Killed Young Son

Law360, New York (May 5, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge set a June hearing Tuesday to examine a bid for release by former health care executive Gigi Jordan, who is imprisoned for killing her 8-year-old son — and the judge expressed optimism that her court will be open by then if virus numbers keep trending down. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave set a June 15 date to hear Jordan's argument that her Sixth Amendment rights were violated during her murder trial in 2014 when Judge Charles H. Solomon briefly closed his courtroom without first making a finding as to why he denied access to the public....

