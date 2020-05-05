Horse Trainer Keeps Trial Win In Horseback Riding Injury Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit seeking to hold a horse trainer liable after a woman was allegedly kicked in the head by the trainer's horse, saying the trial court didn't make a mistake by refusing to give the jury certain instructions regarding negligence. Judge James S. Kirsch, writing for the panel, rejected Kathleen Burdick's claims that the trial court abused its discretion by refusing to read jury instructions on negligence and by reading instructions on the inherent risks of equine activities and incurred risk. In November 2011, Burdick was riding her horse in...

