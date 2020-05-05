7th Circ. Says Ill. Biometric Consent Claims Have Standing

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Federal courts can hear claims that employers violated biometric privacy laws by collecting fingerprints without the informed consent of their workers, because that's a concrete and particularized injury that establishes standing, the Seventh Circuit held Tuesday. A panel of the court held that former Compass Group USA Inc. employee Christine Bryant alleged more than a mere procedural violation when she claimed the company failed to disclose its intentions before collecting her biometric information through a vending machine at work. Her proposed class claim under Section 15(b) of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act shouldn't have been sent back to state court...

