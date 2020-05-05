Ex-American Apparel CEO, Atty Must Face $30M Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court has declined to throw out allegations that American Apparel founder and ex-CEO Dov Charney hid assets to avoid paying $30 million in judgments against him to Standard General LP with the help of his lawyer, saying that the hedge fund was likely to prevail in the case. The court on Monday upheld a trial court's order allowing claims against Charney and attorney Keith A. Fink to move forward and said that the pair had not provided any credible evidence that the property transferred to Fink was actually payment for legal work, noting that there were no...

