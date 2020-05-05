Feds Bring First Pandemic Relief Fraud Case

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Two businessmen have been charged with defrauding the federal stimulus program meant to help small businesses pay their employees amid the pandemic, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Tuesday.According to prosecutors, David A. Staveley, 52, of Massachusetts and David Butziger, 51, of Rhode Island lied on bank applications for loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. The $649 billion stimulus measure is intended to keep businesses afloat amid closures and disruptions caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.But prosecutors allege Stavely, also known as Kurt D. Sanborn, and Butziger sought a total of more than $500,000 in relief to pay employees at businesses that were either fictitious, closed, or owned by someone else. Stavely is charged with aggravated identity theft, and Butziger with bank fraud. Both men also face conspiracy charges.The case, filed in Rhode Island, involved prosecutors from the DOJ's Fraud Section in Washington, D.C., a unit that targets complex frauds.Brian Benczkowski, chief of the DOJ's criminal division, said in a statement Tuesday that his division, which includes the Fraud Section, is working with other law enforcement agencies to go after fraud targeting the funds Congress allocated for pandemic relief in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act."Every dollar stolen from the Paycheck Protection Program comes at the expense of employees and small business owners who are working hard to make it through these difficult times," Benczkowski said.The case involved the inspector general's offices of the Small Business Administration and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation , as well as the FBI and criminal investigators from the Internal Revenue Service --Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

