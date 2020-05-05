Quincy Jones' Win Against Michael Jackson Co. Cut By $6.9M

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court lopped $6.9 million off a $9.4 million verdict for Quincy Jones in the producer's fight for more royalties and remix fees for producing three Michael Jackson records, finding Tuesday that a trial judge should never have let a jury interpret the contracts at issue. In a 45-page opinion, a three-judge panel concluded that Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern erred when he allowed a jury to decide whether MJJ Productions Inc. owes Jones royalties and fees for posthumous remixes of Jackson's decades-old hits and its profits-sharing deal with Sony Music Entertainment. "Interpretation of the producer agreements was solely...

