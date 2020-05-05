Argentina Airbnb Home Invasion Was Inside Job, Family Says

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A family that was beaten, bound, gagged, robbed and held hostage by masked gunman for three hours in their Argentina Airbnb while they bled and soiled themselves sued the company and property's hosts for tens of millions of dollars in Illinois federal court Tuesday, alleging they were set up by the property's security guards. Each member of the family, which consists of two sisters, their husbands and a toddler, asked the court to award them at least $1.5 million from each of the six defendants, which include various Airbnb company units and the property owners, on each of 33 counts, for a...

