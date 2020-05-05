Equal Pay Ruling May Corner US Women's Soccer On Appeal

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- With female players vowing to continue their pay discrimination fight against the U.S. Soccer Federation after a judge booted most of the case, experts say the women now face a difficult challenge in showing they were undervalued despite negotiating for more guaranteed money than their male counterparts. A California federal judge on Friday granted the federation's bid for summary judgment on claims it discriminated against U.S. Women's National Team players by paying them less than players on the U.S. Men's National Team, undercutting a $67 million damages claim in the high-profile suit. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner pointed out that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS