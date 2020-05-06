Air Force Contractor Says Delays Inflated Costs By $2.5M

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The federal government has "unreasonably" failed to resolve a contractor's claims that it is owed $2.5 million over delays and work changes at an Air Force base, according to a U.S. Court of Federal Claims lawsuit. After one year of silence, THR Enterprises Inc. filed suit in the federal court on Tuesday, saying that the officer overseeing its renovations work at the Langley Air Force Base must decide if that officer will amend a task order to reflect the costs incurred when THR found far more asbestos than anticipated in a base building. "The contracting officer's actions and inactions regarding THR's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS