NY Judge Linked To Reed Smith Reluctantly Recuses Himself

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A newly minted New York federal judge has agreed to recuse himself from a proposed class action over credit card processing fees because he uses a Reed Smith LLP attorney for his personal estate planning. U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, who joined the federal bench in December, said Tuesday that he had not spoken with Reed Smith attorney Cheryl Hader since the start of the case — in which Reed Smith, although not Hader, is representing defendant PNC Merchant Services Co. LP — but that it was likely he and his wife might seek out her estate planning advice in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS